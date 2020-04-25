Are The Arabs Finally Waking Up To The Atrocities In India!

What's new

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Many argue that the Arab States are basically lethargic,docile,impotent and inefficient regarding their efforts to voice concerns on the atrocities been committed to their fellow Muslims in India. They may be right ,but some in their Elite power structure MAYBE just had enough. Recently i have witnessed a massive Social Media war going on between the Arabs and Indians regarding the plight of the Muslims there. Some have raised the slogan of kicking all the Indians out of the Gulf,to teach them a lesson!! Below are a few tweets on the social media ,raising voice on the atrocities in India.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1254042126070972422
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1251770460460576768
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253772890736078849
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253737262568931332
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253642722633809921
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253732017751175169


There are hundreds of more tweets but mostly in Arabic. I do see some paradigm shift in the Arabian mood. If they take a firm stance billions of dollars of remittance can be halted to India.Had the King Faisal of Saudi Arab been alive ,he would have declared a war against India by now.Lets hope the Arabs stay awake and turn the tide for their fellow brothers.
https://twitter.com/Mohdalmulla67/status/1253379313526767616
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

Feb 7, 2013
Since past few weeks the Arab people are loudly encouraging Indian PM Narendra Modi to positively think about the India’s relations with Rich Oil Producing Gulf Countries.


In a new development Oman princesses come forward and said her country is ready to work with India for the betterment and development of Indian Muslims and ready on new terms it’s up to Prime Minister of India Modi to fulfill the demands and create better environment for foreign investment


Around 10 Million Indians Expats working in GCC Countries which are rich and oil producing countries after recent developments the GCC countries which includes Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait to establish and special desk for the help of Indian Muslims and to spread awareness on international forums.


After the latest development of Indian Expats in GCC Arab Countries, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar talked to foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates. India requested for the enhanced cooperation and more investment from the oil producing arab rich countries in India. Around 10 Million Indians Expats working in GCC Countries which are rich and oil producing countries after recent developments the GCC countries which includes Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait to establish and special desk for the help of Indian Muslims and to spread awareness on international forums.

 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
If the Arabs get some b..s ,the demise of the artificial state of India will be far quicker than anticipated. It is fragmenting and degenerating at a rapid pace. I have met a lot of Indians disillusioned with the future of their country. Surely Modi has been a blessing in disguise for Pakistan.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
The anger is certainly palpable but I feel Bollywood will win. Arabs seem to enjoy the Bollywood and yoga even more than Europeans do. India laid its groundwork very well in terms of soft power. They'll simply deny all accusations of state sanctioned and state encouraged islamophobia and continue with the Bollywood fakery.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
If the arabs just threaten to send all hindus back and replace them this would have a huge impact
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Thats the said reality. I still have a tiny glimmer of hope,that the continuation of barbarity in India might raise the sentiments of Pan Islamism, in the docile mindset of the Arab States.

There are many in Arab world threatening India with this, but at a lower level.
 
TheGreatMaratha

TheGreatMaratha

Oct 28, 2019
What is happening in India is definitely reprehensible.

But for Arabs to interfere is a different thing. Arabs haven't yet solved the Israel-Palestine problem. Also, everyone knows what is happening in Arabian Iraq and Syria so for them pointing fingers to India is odd.
 
Gandhi G in da house

Gandhi G in da house

Nov 5, 2010
First it was USA. That failed. Then it was China, that failed and now it's the Arabs that Pakistanis are looking forward to teach India a lesson. This will be the biggest failure of them all.
 
TheGreatMaratha

TheGreatMaratha

Oct 28, 2019
But shouldn't Arabs first look into why their fellow Muslims in Iraq and Syria are killing each other. Shouldn't they first interfere in Afghanistan and stop the civil war that is going on for decades now where again Muslims are killing Muslims. Same in Libya, Somalia,etc.
It's wrong to suddenly raise voice over India.
 

