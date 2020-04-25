Are The Arabs Finally Waking Up To The Atrocities In India!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Many argue that the Arab States are basically lethargic,docile,impotent and inefficient regarding their efforts to voice concerns on the atrocities been committed to their fellow Muslims in India. They may be right ,but some in their Elite power structure MAYBE just had enough. Recently i have witnessed a massive Social Media war going on between the Arabs and Indians regarding the plight of the Muslims there. Some have raised the slogan of kicking all the Indians out of the Gulf,to teach them a lesson!! Below are a few tweets on the social media ,raising voice on the atrocities in India.
There are hundreds of more tweets but mostly in Arabic. I do see some paradigm shift in the Arabian mood. If they take a firm stance billions of dollars of remittance can be halted to India.Had the King Faisal of Saudi Arab been alive ,he would have declared a war against India by now.Lets hope the Arabs stay awake and turn the tide for their fellow brothers.
https://twitter.com/Mohdalmulla67/status/1253379313526767616
