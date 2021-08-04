Are Taliban Using Iranian Made Sniper Rifle Sayyad!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,802
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
The image below shows a Taliban using an Iranian made sniper rifle Sayyad (صیاد) in Herat.
The photos below were earlier published in Iran's state media outlets. Iranian military officials describe Sayyad as the "deadliest sniper rifle".
If the above is true then its bad news for persian speaking Tajiks, Hazaras and other communities of Afghanistan, who traditionally relied on Iranian support in the past.
The photos below were earlier published in Iran's state media outlets. Iranian military officials describe Sayyad as the "deadliest sniper rifle".
If the above is true then its bad news for persian speaking Tajiks, Hazaras and other communities of Afghanistan, who traditionally relied on Iranian support in the past.