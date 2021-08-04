What's new

Are Taliban Using Iranian Made Sniper Rifle Sayyad!

The image below shows a Taliban using an Iranian made sniper rifle Sayyad (صیاد) in Herat.

1628099504237.png


The photos below were earlier published in Iran's state media outlets. Iranian military officials describe Sayyad as the "deadliest sniper rifle".
1628099555624.png

1628099575786.png


If the above is true then its bad news for persian speaking Tajiks, Hazaras and other communities of Afghanistan, who traditionally relied on Iranian support in the past.
 
