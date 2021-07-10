What's new

Are South Asians the lowest on the totem pole in the world?

I've noticed there is zero upsides about being a south asian

Ive also noticed that south asians are ridiculed everywhere they go and are at the bottom of the totem pole

Whether its in the Gulf countries, middle east, europe, america, canada.

In terms of

Money - we have the poorest countries in the world

Looks - we are the least good looking people

IQ - we aren't smart at all or else why aren't we developing like white or oriental countries.

Muscle - we don't have this either in general

For example

Arabs - have money and they're white passing and look like white people

East Asians - smart, somewhat fair skin, have high income countries but have oriental features though.

West African people - physical strength and musical abilities. I noticed they're in every sport in the west. They're naturally athletic people in general.

Indians - dark skin like black people excluding the muscles. Australoud features many times which aren't seen as attractive by most of the west. Indians or South Asians live in the poorest lands, with the dirtiest environment, most unhealthy body physiques in the world and also hair on their bodies too.

White people - they're the most liked people. Most models are Europeans, most sought after are Europeans. They have the best countries in the world with the highest incomes. They're also decent to really good at sports. They even have the height too.
 
1625950283468.png
 
What makes you think we care what non-Pakistanis think of us?............. :lol:
 
