Are Punjabis the least ethno-nationalist ethnicity in Pakistan?

I lived in Lahore a few years from 2007 till 2013.
The one thing i realised is that Punjabis are not at all ethno-nationalistic. You're probably not going to find many Punjabi nationalists.

If you compare this to the other ethncities in Pakistan, you see that Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and even Saraikis are very proud of their culture and language. But Punjabis just don't seem to care. When i lived in Lahore, the people there did speak Punjabi but mixed with urdu. In formal settings, there was no Punjabi at all.

My experience may have become outdated which i why i made this thread.

But i've noticed on social media that Punjabis are increasingly defending their ethnicity, mostly when attacked by groups like PTM.

I would like to know the views of our Punjabi brothers on this matter. Is it the same as it was in late 2000s or has there been a change?

This thread is not to promote any ethnic differences.

Purely made this thread because i was curious.

Thanks
 
Stupid question. It's like asking why are English not ethno-nationalists? The reason the English are not is because by and large they are what make Britain and dominate the British isles. It's the others who feel marginalized like Scots, Welsh or Irish who complain. Ditto for Pakistan. Where is the British capital? In England. Where is the Pakistani capital? In Punjab - non of you start splitting hairs about ICT blah blah.
 
