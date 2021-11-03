Are Pashtuns genetically closer to English or generic Indians?

I was just super curious how South Central Asian people relate to Indians vs how they relate to other West Eurasian (Europe + WANA) people, so I used the publicly available G25 population genetics data with Vahaduo to figure out their genetic distance to a couple of different ethnic groups, and here's what I found:
It appears the Pashtun people are closest to Tajiks (no surprise), almost same distance to Uttar Pradesh and English people, and slightly more distant to Marathas. Should be interesting for those interested in West/Central/South Asian genetic landscape.
