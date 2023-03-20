What's new

Are Pakistan's Military forces a contemporary example of the Jaanissaries from the Ottoman Empire

akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

I believe that if we are to understand the current structure and functioning of the Pakistani Military establishment a good analogy is to study the Jaanissaries of the Ottomans. Though the JNS were essential in helping the Ottoman's build an empire they eventually starting killing the nation state or the hand that fed them. In our case our military accomplishments are less glorious and yet we find our military structure operate in the manner that the Jaanissaries did at the tail end of this influence. In the end the Khalifah of the time had to crush them for the state to survive.
"As Janissaries became aware of their own importance, they began to desire a better life. By the early 17th century Janissaries had such prestige and influence that they dominated the government. They could mutiny, dictate policy, and hinder efforts to modernize the army structure. Additionally, the Janissaries found they could change Sultans as they wished through palace coups. They made themselves landholders and tradesmen. They would also limit the enlistment to the sons of former Janissaries who did not have to go through the original training period in the acemi oğlan, as well as avoiding the physical selection, thereby reducing their military value. When Janissaries could practically extort money from the Sultan and business and family life replaced martial fervour, their effectiveness as combat troops decreased. The northern borders of the Ottoman Empire slowly began to shrink southwards after the second Battle of Vienna in 1683.[citation needed]"
 
I believe that if we are to understand the current structure and functioning of the Pakistani Military establishment a good analogy is to study the Jaanissaries of the Ottomans. Though the JNS were essential in helping the Ottoman's build an empire they eventually starting killing the nation state or the hand that fed them. In our case our military accomplishments are less glorious and yet we find our military structure operate in the manner that the Jaanissaries did at the tail end of this influence. In the end the Khalifah of the time had to crush them for the state to survive.
"As Janissaries became aware of their own importance, they began to desire a better life. By the early 17th century Janissaries had such prestige and influence that they dominated the government. They could mutiny, dictate policy, and hinder efforts to modernize the army structure. Additionally, the Janissaries found they could change Sultans as they wished through palace coups. They made themselves landholders and tradesmen. They would also limit the enlistment to the sons of former Janissaries who did not have to go through the original training period in the acemi oğlan, as well as avoiding the physical selection, thereby reducing their military value. When Janissaries could practically extort money from the Sultan and business and family life replaced martial fervour, their effectiveness as combat troops decreased. The northern borders of the Ottoman Empire slowly began to shrink southwards after the second Battle of Vienna in 1683.[citation needed]"
Exactly. Whilst the Janissaries provided a massive manpower boost to the military of the ottoman empire, their meddling in political situations lead to the state almost being driven to disrepair.

Yet they were crushed and put back in their place to preserve basic law, Justice and righteousness, as are the cornerstones of Islam which Pakistan is fundamentally based upon.

Pakistan needs to seriously consider doing the same
 
Yes they're - and that shows exactly what we're dealing with here and it's dangers

Janissaries we're singlehandedly responsible for slow ottoman collapse as they occupied it's industries, trade, ministries and everything of importance

From that position of power they stopped every major reforms to fix the ottoman empire cause those reforms more often than not resulted in them losing power or hurting thier pockets
 
LOOOOOOOOLLL

NO.

Pakistan Army is not a contemporary of Janisaries. Judging you on your comparison, you've read very less about Janisaries.

They were subordinates of the Sultan and maintained dominance under the Military wing. No matter what, they remained loyal to the Sultan, won them a lot of battles like no one else, fought till the end.

And here we've the Pakistan Army. Got some Kashmir in 1948 with the help of Tribals who ended up looting/raping Kashmiris themselves.

Were about to lose Lahore in 65 after a TACTICALLY POOR OPERATION GIBRALTAR WHERE SSG OPERATIVES WERE SLAUGHTERED AND MASSACRED BY THE INDIAN ARMY AND LOCAL KASHMIRIS. While the operation was tactically opposed by Col Mahdi of SSG.

Badly lost 1971 yet again due to poor planning. Not only that, but wrecked up the Bengali civilians pretty bad.

Lost Siachaen
Lost Kargil

Moral corruption:

Officers were literally swapping wives or presenting their wives to higher-ups for promotions during 1950s-1970s, god knows till when. As mentioned in Humood Ur Rehman Commission.

Most of the higher-ups are Sharabis but not only them, but ISSB is designed to select psycho bullies who start messing around pretty young.

You know what are they? They're the contemporaries of East India Company. Yet still under the command of their western gods, suppressing the local population.
 
Most of the higher-ups are Sharabis but not only them, but ISSB is designed to select psycho bullies who start messing around pretty young.

You know what are they? They're the contemporaries of East India Company. Yet still under the command of their western gods, suppressing the local population.
and that is exactly why I gave up on that dream
 

