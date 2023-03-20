Are Pakistan's Military forces a contemporary example of the Jaanissaries from the Ottoman Empire

LOOOOOOOOLLL



Pakistan Army is not a contemporary of Janisaries. Judging you on your comparison, you've read very less about Janisaries.



They were subordinates of the Sultan and maintained dominance under the Military wing. No matter what, they remained loyal to the Sultan, won them a lot of battles like no one else, fought till the end.



And here we've the Pakistan Army. Got some Kashmir in 1948 with the help of Tribals who ended up looting/raping Kashmiris themselves.



Were about to lose Lahore in 65 after a TACTICALLY POOR OPERATION GIBRALTAR WHERE SSG OPERATIVES WERE SLAUGHTERED AND MASSACRED BY THE INDIAN ARMY AND LOCAL KASHMIRIS. While the operation was tactically opposed by Col Mahdi of SSG.



Badly lost 1971 yet again due to poor planning. Not only that, but wrecked up the Bengali civilians pretty bad.



Lost Siachaen

Lost Kargil



Moral corruption:



Officers were literally swapping wives or presenting their wives to higher-ups for promotions during 1950s-1970s, god knows till when. As mentioned in Humood Ur Rehman Commission.



Most of the higher-ups are Sharabis but not only them, but ISSB is designed to select psycho bullies who start messing around pretty young.



You know what are they? They're the contemporaries of East India Company. Yet still under the command of their western gods, suppressing the local population.