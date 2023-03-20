Are Pakistan's Military forces a contemporary example of the Jaanissaries from the Ottoman Empire

akramishaqkhan
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 28, 2017
- 1,477
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
I believe that if we are to understand the current structure and functioning of the Pakistani Military establishment a good analogy is to study the Jaanissaries of the Ottomans. Though the JNS were essential in helping the Ottoman's build an empire they eventually starting killing the nation state or the hand that fed them. In our case our military accomplishments are less glorious and yet we find our military structure operate in the manner that the Jaanissaries did at the tail end of this influence. In the end the Khalifah of the time had to crush them for the state to survive.
Here is an interesting excerpt from Wiki - the analogy is scary.
"As Janissaries became aware of their own importance, they began to desire a better life. By the early 17th century Janissaries had such prestige and influence that they dominated the government. They could mutiny, dictate policy, and hinder efforts to modernize the army structure. Additionally, the Janissaries found they could change Sultans as they wished through palace coups. They made themselves landholders and tradesmen. They would also limit the enlistment to the sons of former Janissaries who did not have to go through the original training period in the acemi oğlan, as well as avoiding the physical selection, thereby reducing their military value. When Janissaries could practically extort money from the Sultan and business and family life replaced martial fervour, their effectiveness as combat troops decreased. The northern borders of the Ottoman Empire slowly began to shrink southwards after the second Battle of Vienna in 1683.[citation needed]"
Here is an interesting excerpt from Wiki - the analogy is scary.
"As Janissaries became aware of their own importance, they began to desire a better life. By the early 17th century Janissaries had such prestige and influence that they dominated the government. They could mutiny, dictate policy, and hinder efforts to modernize the army structure. Additionally, the Janissaries found they could change Sultans as they wished through palace coups. They made themselves landholders and tradesmen. They would also limit the enlistment to the sons of former Janissaries who did not have to go through the original training period in the acemi oğlan, as well as avoiding the physical selection, thereby reducing their military value. When Janissaries could practically extort money from the Sultan and business and family life replaced martial fervour, their effectiveness as combat troops decreased. The northern borders of the Ottoman Empire slowly began to shrink southwards after the second Battle of Vienna in 1683.[citation needed]"