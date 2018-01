Are our intermediate boards giving more marks in Fsc to female candidates since decades under foreign donor pressures ? Court sponsored Audit needed ?

There are complaints by "Men rights" informal groups that the intermediate boards of Pakistan under influence of foreign donors are artificially elevating scores of girls in FSc to reach the goal of women empowerment. Now that requires a careful checking of thousands and thousands of papers of either sex in order to ascertain whether there has been deliberate bias in marking over the last few decades.



The conventional wisdom is that Girls do not waste time outdoors and are more studious and thus get better grades and are disproportionally represented in top grades compared to boys.



However the "Men rights' group point out that once admitted in professional colleges the girls are not performing so much better than boys , why ? or this too is a false notion . May be professors /teachers of professional colleges amongst Siasat.pk might inform us with better data. These groups also point out to less nobel prizes in science by women .



My own impression as scientist myself is that our intermediate boards needs Marks audit by third party for the papers of last 20 years especially comparing top position holders amongst girls and boys to settle the issue. I am not convinced that age matched and quality of education matched , girls do any worse or better than boys. However innovative thinking is may be , perhaps , possibly , just likely , more in males and hence more represented in discoveries.



My own impression as teacher of science in the past is that women tend to be better followers of principles and rules taught to them but at time can be less innovative , bold and resourceful in science poblems than men.



I do support Audit via third party or court of all intermediate papers of all boards of pakistan as foul play of this type should stop , if it exists in the first place .

