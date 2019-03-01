Are Modi's blunders turning out too costly for India?

UPA government was cautious in engaging with the US but when Modi won in 2014 he turned Indian policy greatly towards the US.



He signed all 3 foundational agreements with in a span of couple of years.



Now with Trump presidency gone, India stares at a very antagonistic Biden administration which is poised to enforce crippling sanctions on India from CAASTA to Kashmir to CAA and many more.



Is it too late for India to go back to Russia and China?



I do not think Russia and China trust India any longer.



India is truly between a rock and hard place.



Modi has truly messed up Indian foreign policy.