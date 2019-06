Are main battle tanks obsolete? The view from Latin America

It is becoming increasingly difficult to make the case for heavily armored systems in Latin America



Is the tank becoming obsolete for today's battlefields?

Lessons from recent conflicts in Latin America

"Security threats in the region are generally insurgent in nature"

Recent Tank Acquisitions in Latin America

In December 2018, the Brazilian Army completed the transfer of 25 M41C light tanks to the Uruguayan army. “Of the 25 vehicles, 15 were completely refurbished by Brazil while the remaining 10 will be used for parts. Those that will remain intact will be assigned to armoured infantry units, which currently use M24 light tanks,” Jane’s explains.





In 2016, Russia delivered 50 T-72B1 tanks to Nicaragua. The platforms are “an upgrade of the 1970s-era main battle tank and feature explosive reactive armour and thermal weapon sights, among other improvements.”





Venezuela has received a plethora of Russian weaponry over the past couple of decades, though these deals have been quite scarce in recent years due to Caracas’ financial crisis. Amongst the acquisitions are T-72 tanks, as well as infantry fighting vehicles like the BMP-3M, and an array of transport vehicles.

"Latin American governments continue to acquire new (or used) platforms for their armed forces, but heavy armour is not purchased particularly often"

Latin American Armoured Vehicle Requirements

"The focus for Latin American governments is the acquisition of multipurpose platforms, which can be utilized not solely for war"

"A tank cannot carry humanitarian assistance, so it is difficult for us to convince our civilian leaders of the need to buy new ones in times of peace"

"It is difficult to justify the use of the main battle tank in insurgency operations"

Final Thoughts