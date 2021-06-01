Are liberals (reformists & moderates) with the help of the US planning to provoke major instability after the presidential election?

The basis for this hypothesis is summed up in two videos, which readers are invited to watch in full or in part:Second video: listen particularly from minutes 6 to 50.Generally speaking, we know from past experience that the liberals have shown themselves to be extremely sore losers at previous elections they lost (be it parliamentary or presidential ones). In such an event, liberals have quasi systematically started pointing fingers and crying "fraud". This culminated in the 2009 "Green movement" fitna launched by reformist leaders with the backing of Hashemi Rafsanjani, which compromised the very stability of the state.Now, we have Rohani indirectly threatening hazrate Agha and the Islamic Republic as a whole, by declaring that if people revolt against the IR and their demands are "legitimate" (according to him), then the army has to side with those revolting and not with the state, i.e. not with the commander-in-chief (in other terms the Supreme Leader). Knowing that this administration has proven capable of triggering unrest and then blaming the revolutionary camp and the IRGC, as it did with its 2019 fuel subsidies reform, which in a suspicious and abnormal manner, was implemented all of a sudden, without informing the public in advance, and thereby naturally pushing lower income groups to protest.It is in this context that Zarif's baseless characterization of shahid Soleimani as having been subservient to Russia (a talking point Zarif shares with the exiled opposition and the most caricatural brands of anti-Iran media), in the framework of his controversial "leaked" interview, gains a completely different dimension and can thus be scrutinized under a novel light: what if the leak was done by liberals with Zarif's knowledge after all, their goal however not being to muster support for a Zarif candidacy at the election, but much rather to initiate a creeping campaign to influence public opinion in such a way as to break a taboo by damaging and undercutting the political "sacrality" shahid Soleimani enjoyed even among liberal-leaning segments of the population, and thus prepare the grounds for a legitimization of the sordid idea of "Pasdar-koshi" in the minds of that same public?Another point that has me worried, is the relative silence observed by the liberals and their allies after the Guardian Council's vote on presidential candidates. You would have expected them to make a lot more noise, particularly due to Larijani's, and to a lesser extent Jahangiri's disqualification (Tajzadeh, who has had a security-related case running against him at the Judiciary, was a hopeless case). Could this passivity be hiding some bigger plans hatched in the background?This puzzling stance of domestic liberals is currently echoed by the newly inaugurated Democrat administration in Washington, whose head, Joseph Biden, was being portrayed by Iranian liberals as some sort of a boon. Much like the liberal current in Iran, the US regime is not one to give up without a serious fight. It would be surprising if Washington were to simply sit idle and watch as control over the government changes hands in Tehran and a revolutionary is elected president in late June, much to the detriment of zio-American imperial interests. What such a revolutionary Iranian government would imply for the enemy, Washington already got a hefty taste of in the ongoing Vienna nuclear talks, where the Americans and their EU cronies realized that the Iranian Leadership is going to stand firm against a lame duck president and categorically block the latter's last-ditch attempts to save the JCPoA on terms unfavorable to Iran.Also remember that the popularity of the liberal political camp in Iran is at an all time low, because of the Rohani administration's abysmal record over the past eight years. This as well as the Guardian Council's legitimate ruling mean that the two validated reformist candidates have little chances of getting elected. And liberal masterminds, the Hajjarians and Tajzadehs know this full well. Hence, the only way for them to turn the tables on the revolutionaries at this point would be to go all in and risk another major fitna. With the right signals and covert backing from Washington, the fifth column might be tempted to try the unthinkable this time around: namely, to provoke civil war and ruin Iran if they cannot get a swift "regime change" (which they know they can't), while blaming the IRGC and hazrate Agha for the consequences of their own mischievous scheme.In parallel to all these points, we witnessed in recent months the implementation by Iran's existential foreign enemies of renewed destabilization maneuvers in Iran's border provinces, whether in Sistan-Baluchestan or in Kordestan and Western Azarbaijan, while the social engineering of ethno-separatist deviation in Iranian society, initiated under the Khatami administration (which encouraged the multiplication of print media in local languages, media which instead of striking a patriotic tone quickly revealed themselves as being marred by a decidedly ethno-nationalist and cultural-separatist tone) and actively pursued by the zionist and NATO regimes' intelligence agencies, has reached intolerable levels. And even though these tendencies are and will always be in the minority among Iranians of various linguistic backgrounds, their nuisance potential is to be taken seriously; in conjunction with other socially destabilizing factors, they turn into outright existential threats for the survival of the Iranian nation.We also heard the news of smuggled Turkish-made pistols being seized by Iranian security forces. Pistols which are of little to no use in a situation of war, but which constitute a weapon of choice for false-flag saboteurs tasked with killing unarmed protesters in order to blame the security forces.Other suspicious circumstantial events include the recent power cuts and their timing. As explained by Heshmat Raisi in the second video shared above, power cuts are particularly prone to startle the masses. They also occurred just prior to the 1979 Revolution as a result of mismanagement, and were one of the multiple factors which led to the popular uprising against the shah regime. Could the recent power cuts have been a deliberate act by political saboteurs in preparation for another fitna against the Islamic Republic?May Allah s.w.t. keep gracing Islamic Iran with political stability and an incidentless governmental transition in the aftermath of the upcoming presidential election. May He not allow any new nefarious plots against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation to come to fruition.