My question is why this moron even need to convert to Judaism? Probably his intention is not to go to heaven, as according to Judaism there is no permanent hell.

In the end all people ( Jews and non Jews) will go to heaven.



For non Jews aka genitals only requimnet of going to heaven is obeying 7 laws of Noah,and that's very easy to obey and actually we are obeying atleast 5 laws with or without our consent .



And other than illicit sexual relationship ( I am talking about pre marital sex here, not extra marital sex) other 6 laws of Noah is as easy as walking in the park!

Click to expand...