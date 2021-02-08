Are Islamic radicals facilitating White Supremacy and Anti-Pakistani activities?

A newish trend which I have recently noticed on PDF is for some alleged "Muslims" to bad-mouth and malign China for the alleged and yet unproven allegations of the oppression of the Uighurs. The SAME people who started these allegations are the SAME people who claimed that Iraq had WMD that could destroy Europe in 30 mins. This lie led to the deaths of over a million Iraqis since 2003. Since August 1990, the americans have been involved in or are directly responsible for the deaths of over 3 million Muslims globally yet amazingly the Islamic radicals stay completely silent over this. It seems the Islamic radicals are more than happy for the white western europeans to genocide Muslims en-masse yet are vehemently opposed to the Chinese having deradicalization camps. Please remember, the Chinese have killed 0 Muslims globally. What is the reason behind this massive hypocrisy? Are these alleged online "Muslims" in fact indian false flaggers? Is this another strand of the indian disinformation campaign or is this more deeper than that?Another trend I have recently noticed is that a lot of alleged online "Pakistani Muslims radicals" have an issue with CPEC and Pakistan's relations with China. Claiming that Pakistan is being "UnIslamic" by having relations with China yet say NOTHING about the Palestinians/Arabs having relations with israel or india! They also have an issue with Pakistan pursuing it's own interests. The hypocrisy is astounding........................................again are these alleged "Muslims" in fact indian false flaggers spreading disinformation or is this something else?I want you guys to share your own thoughts over this matter