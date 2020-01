how many drone attack has the US of A lunched the last 10 years on Iran soil...not talking about its capital? ZERRO



This US blaming is utterly nonsens....



My guess is the SAM crew knowed about the missle attack taken out by IRAN at the same time, onto Iraq soil targeting US bases... and were warned that there could be US reaction... this was 100% Iran military fail and had zerro to do with USA...the SAM crew overreacted or were badly informed...and what makes absolutly no sence the flight just took of from their main airport never left civil flight path and was shoot down because it come close to a Iran military barrack like all other flights taking off from that airport. The stupid leader of the Iran should have closed air space that night ... THEY attacked and knowed it could be a reaction ...

