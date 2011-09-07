What's new

Are India’s Policies in Kashmir Colonialism in Disguise?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Ritual AP: Iran official cautions India over Kashmir policy Middle East & Africa 104
Aniqa_Sheikh_92 INDIA’S POLICY SHIFT FOR KASHMIR – FROM BULLETS TO RADICALIZATION! Kashmir War 18
MultaniGuy Why India Must Change Its Kashmir Policy - the Diplomat Kashmir War 60
S India unveils policy of Water Terrorism against Pakistan in response to Kashmir resistance Central & South Asia 154
Hafizzz India worried about US-Kashmir policy World Affairs 85
R Have Modi's Misguided Policies Turned India Into A Beggar Nation? Central & South Asia 0
I Sri Lanka will follow India first policy, says Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage Central & South Asia 1
Pakistan Ka Beta Pakistan's Foreign Policy Shift Is Overdue - India's Been Weaponised! Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Ivan Featured Facebook should clarify ‘difference in policies for users in India and in Pakistan’: IT minister Insaf - Justice 3
313ghazi Facebook should clarify ‘difference in policies for users in India and in Pakistan’: IT minister Social & Current Events 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top