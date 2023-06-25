What's new

Are Indian Men Creepy? : Soch by Mohak Mangal

You must have seen videos of a Japanese tourist being troubled by a group of Indian men during Holi celebrations in Delhi. It’s not just the tourists – such behaviour by Indian men is pretty common when it comes to women. And it’s not limited to the physical world; you can find plenty of creepy Indian men online. So, why is it that Indian men are so creepy? Are they really to blame or are there more complex issues at work? Can we really blame a nation of more than 70 crore men for the actions of a few? We delve into what might seem like an amusing problem – but is actually a profound one – in this video.

Source: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O...

 
I know they are,but to be honest,from what I've seen and heard from women online,Arabs,Turks and Pakistanis are like that too online.
 
protean

All men are chomus universally. But @Bilal9 dumbo has special fantasies about Indian men for him to dug this to bring it up here. Did he forget recently Bangladeshi men kidnapped and killed a polish girl.
 
Foinikas said:
I know they are,but to be honest,from what I've seen and heard from women online,Arabs,Turks and Pakistanis are like that too online.
I have heard the same from women online about your kind. Especially from East Asian and Southeast Asian women.
 
Women view men who are unattractive as "creepy". This is not exclusive to Indian men btw. They simply find majority of Indian men unattractive and I don't blame them.

They will never complain when a handsome man is very forward with them, in fact they will brag about it on social media.

The issue is Indian dudes are trying it on with white women who find them repulsive. A dravidian or whatever phenotype this is, has no chance with a white woman. Just find yourself a pajeeta :lol:

Pajeet do you honestly think she would want to show you her bobs and vagene? :lol:

Abid123 said:
I have heard the same from women online about your kind. Especially from East Asian and Southeast Asian women.
What's my "kind"? Greeks,white men or Western men?

Southeast Asian women and specifically filipinas and indonesians have in their vast majority told me they find Indian guys creepy. Sometimes I used to talk with an Indian accent as soon as we talked on Whatsapp and they would freak out and go like "What? Are you Indian?!"

waz said:
I’ve heard the same from plenty of Asian women about western men.
The most that I have heard about were Arabs and Turks. Pakistanis not so much. I've seen comments of Pakistanis,but mostly read stuff by Arabs and Turks and heard stories from women. Some from North African countries were asking them for money for example.

A Swedish girl I knew found some Arab refugee. I told her "a refugee? seriously?" and of course she was all like "I'm not racist blah blah". Turns out he had sex with her and decided to go back to his wife.

I knew a girl who's Arab bf leaked her naked photos to her work groups on FB and sent them to her family and friends.

There was a filipina I used to talk with who found a Turkish boyfriend,she didn't listen to me,she kept saying nooo he's good etc. months or maybe a year or two later,I randomly find her online and she told me he's cut her off from her family,her friends and won't let her use her money. Basically,like captive.

But when it comes to creepy guys online,I've kept some screenshots of hilarious comments
 
Menace2Society said:
Women view men who are unattractive as "creepy". This is not exclusive to Indian men btw. They simply find majority of Indian men unattractive and I don't blame them.

They will never complain when a handsome man is very forward with them, in fact they will brag about it on social media.

The issue is Indian dudes are trying it on with white women who find them repulsive. A dravidian or whatever phenotype this is, has no chance with a white woman. Just find yourself a pajeeta :lol:

Pajeet do you honestly think she would want to show you her bobs and vagene? :lol:

Me think … Corny accent + smelly body + retarded dress sense + modi style hair +
No personality = no white woman
 
Because rapenis normalized in Hinduism and Bollywood.

protean said:
All men are chomus universally. But @Bilal9 dumbo has special fantasies about Indian men for him to dug this to bring it up here. Did he forget recently Bangladeshi men kidnapped and killed a polish girl.
Those Bangladeshi men were influenced by Bollywood
 
Bilal9 said:
You must have seen videos of a Japanese tourist being troubled by a group of Indian men during Holi celebrations in Delhi. It’s not just the tourists – such behaviour by Indian men is pretty common when it comes to women. And it’s not limited to the physical world; you can find plenty of creepy Indian men online. So, why is it that Indian men are so creepy? Are they really to blame or are there more complex issues at work? Can we really blame a nation of more than 70 crore men for the actions of a few? We delve into what might seem like an amusing problem – but is actually a profound one – in this video.

Source: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O...

Rape capital of the world …
 

