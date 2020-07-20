What's new

Are French lives more important than Pakistani lives?

fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,181
-14
2,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is why TLP is protesting

www.dawn.com

TLP calls off protest after reaching new agreement with govt

Under the agreement, govt will present terms of an earlier deal, that called for expulsion of French ambassador, in parliament.
www.dawn.com

PTI signed an agreement a few months agreeing to expel French ambassador from Pakistan after France insulted Islam (remember?). Imran Khan took a U-turn on his promise and banned TLP, jailed the leader. Now they are protesting again.

There will be innocent Pakistani lives lost either the police or the protestors over what? protecting the French?

Just send the french ambassador home for a few weeks till this calms down and save Pakistani lives. If only to save lives.

Obviously, PTi doesn't care about Islam but they care about human lives, right?

I mean France is doing this to insult and humiliate Muslims and Pakistanis. Doesn't Pakistan has an iota of gheirat and love for Islam?

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

France PM pays tribute to Samuel Paty on death anniversary

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to school teacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded after showing his class blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
www.france24.com

France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after anti-French protests

The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of the country this we…
www.france24.com www.france24.com

Expel that french frog and TLP will have no reason to protest. Imran Khan can even claim to love Islam and politicize and gain even more votes that way. For once in his life, he will complete one promise too!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
  • Locked
Paris tracked French fighters in Pakistan but failed to dig deep in nuclear secrets
Replies
1
Views
590
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Zarvan
Featured Paris tracked French fighters in Pakistan but failed to dig deep in nuclear secrets
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
27K
Abid123
Abid123
B
  • Locked
How to beat the "1971Civil War " Psychological Syndrome !
23 24 25 26 27 28
Replies
410
Views
14K
Baibars_1260
B
Dalit
Geopolitics, Profit, and Poppies: How the CIA Turned Afghanistan into a Failed Narco-State
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion
beijingwalker
West can’t believe nor accept China’s progress
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom