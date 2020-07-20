Are French lives more important than Pakistani lives?

TLP calls off protest after reaching new agreement with govt Under the agreement, govt will present terms of an earlier deal, that called for expulsion of French ambassador, in parliament.

France PM pays tribute to Samuel Paty on death anniversary PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to school teacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded after showing his class blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after anti-French protests The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of the country this we…

This is why TLP is protestingPTI signed an agreement a few months agreeing to expel French ambassador from Pakistan after France insulted Islam (remember?). Imran Khan took a U-turn on his promise and banned TLP, jailed the leader. Now they are protesting again.There will be innocent Pakistani lives lost either the police or the protestors over what? protecting the French?Just send the french ambassador home for a few weeks till this calms down and save Pakistani lives. If only to save lives.Obviously, PTi doesn't care about Islam but they care about human lives, right?I mean France is doing this to insult and humiliate Muslims and Pakistanis. Doesn't Pakistan has an iota of gheirat and love for Islam?Expel that french frog and TLP will have no reason to protest. Imran Khan can even claim to love Islam and politicize and gain even more votes that way. For once in his life, he will complete one promise too!