What's new

Are Early Elections Inevitable after PTI's Landslide Victory in Punjab?

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
70
0
44
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Given PTI's landslide victory in Punjab's by-elections and the confidence of the masses in Imran Khan and his party, Sarmad Ishfaq states that PTI's return to the federal government is imminent.

He states that Imran Khan can now force early elections by:

1. Using his new majority in Punjab to pressurise PDM into dissolving the National Assembly

2. Resuming his 'Long March' & forcing PDM to step down

3. Dissolving the KPK & Punjab Assemblies

One thing is for certain: it has become untenable for the PDM to sustain its contentious stay in power.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pti-punjab/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
PTI’s Long March
Replies
0
Views
166
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
Examining PTI’s 2018 Manifesto
Replies
0
Views
201
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
Ghazwa-e-Hind
PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
S
Imran Khan vs the Supreme Court: Analyzing the Apex Court’s Verdict
Replies
3
Views
293
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Acetic Acid
PTI defeated PDM in PK-7 Swat By-election
2
Replies
25
Views
627
ThisUser
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom