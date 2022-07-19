Are Early Elections Inevitable after PTI's Landslide Victory in Punjab?

Sarosh Ibrahim
Given PTI's landslide victory in Punjab's by-elections and the confidence of the masses in Imran Khan and his party, Sarmad Ishfaq states that PTI's return to the federal government is imminent.
He states that Imran Khan can now force early elections by:
1. Using his new majority in Punjab to pressurise PDM into dissolving the National Assembly
2. Resuming his 'Long March' & forcing PDM to step down
3. Dissolving the KPK & Punjab Assemblies
One thing is for certain: it has become untenable for the PDM to sustain its contentious stay in power.
