Are "democracies" becoming breeding ground for fascism?

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Just came across this random youtube video where a Chinese origin American expressing his disgust about fascism in American society. Its exactly the same situation (actually worse) in India where minorities are constantly looked upon as "anti-national". And I would say trend is also creeping in main land europe where Muslims are getting marginalised. All this happening in so called "democracies".


Is it about time to name and shame the "democracy" itself?
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
People are greedy. Greedy means war. Of course. Democracy can only mean war. Case in point. WW1, WW2.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
Chinese are treated worst than this in China?

how many died during Cultural revolution?
 
