Are "democracies" becoming breeding ground for fascism?

Taimoor Khan
ELITE MEMBER
- Jan 20, 2016
- 11,891
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Just came across this random youtube video where a Chinese origin American expressing his disgust about fascism in American society. Its exactly the same situation (actually worse) in India where minorities are constantly looked upon as "anti-national". And I would say trend is also creeping in main land europe where Muslims are getting marginalised. All this happening in so called "democracies".
Is it about time to name and shame the "democracy" itself?
