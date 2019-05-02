What's new

Are chinese Neighbours Friendly? Indian family living in Beijing

Are chinese Neighbours Friendly? Indian family living in Beijing
Meet our Neighbours in China. Lets take you to our community. Hows the normal Beijing community looks like. We randomly meet our neighbour during walk to supermarket. Checkout are they friendly or not? Also supermarket in Beijing has lot of option for Indian food item. About Us: We are a small Indian Family exploring different places in Beijing and china with our 1-year-old baby.
Based on the statistics, around 50,000 to 100,000 Indians live in China. Chinese people separate politics in dealing with foreginers in China, politics are politics, people are people, you don't see hate crimes and behaviors against foreigners in China cause we were taught they are wrong since we were little, we are not racist Americans.
Summer Palace is a world heritage site, it's located in the outskirts of the city and being connected with the urban city by the subway and a special tourist train line, which you can see in this video.

 
In Korea you get a new rental apartment through a real estate agent,but each time the agent talks to the landlord and mentions the term "INDIAN" on phone discussion,the landlord would be instantly like "ANDWAE"! without even seeing their face,then the agent had to explain they are not like typical Indian,they look and act different,clean , bla bla ,to persuade the landlord.China is much more accommodating ,that's socialism for ya.

In korea or Japan they don't want Indian neighbour or tenant .Sure it's universal,but people don't show it.Chinese are too civilized to act like Indians in India
 
Based on the statistics, around 50,000 to 100,000 Indians live in China. Chinese people separate politics in dealing with foreginers in China, politics are politics, people are people, you don't see hate crimes and behaviors against foreigners in China cause we were taught they are wrong since we were little, we are not racist Americans.
Summer Palace is a world heritage site, it's located in the outskirts of the city and being connected with the urban city by the subway and a special tourist train line, which you can see in this video.

100,000 is not small. That’s more than Viet people in China. Interesting.
Looks like China is a big draw for immigrants from India.
 
People's opinions are largely formed by their countries mainstream media, Chinese media never demonizes any countries and always separates politics with the people, Chinese media never tends to sensationalise events which plague the western media channels, It's why you almost never see hate crimes and behavior against foreigners in China.
 
