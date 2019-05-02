beijingwalker
Are chinese Neighbours Friendly? Indian family living in Beijing
Based on the statistics, around 50,000 to 100,000 Indians live in China. Chinese people separate politics in dealing with foreginers in China, politics are politics, people are people, you don't see hate crimes and behaviors against foreigners in China cause we were taught they are wrong since we were little, we are not racist Americans.
Summer Palace is a world heritage site, it's located in the outskirts of the city and being connected with the urban city by the subway and a special tourist train line, which you can see in this video.
Meet our Neighbours in China. Lets take you to our community. Hows the normal Beijing community looks like. We randomly meet our neighbour during walk to supermarket. Checkout are they friendly or not? Also supermarket in Beijing has lot of option for Indian food item. About Us: We are a small Indian Family exploring different places in Beijing and china with our 1-year-old baby.
