Are buddhist and hindu( upanishads) philosophy influenced by Taoism?

Last night I was reading tao te ching, a chinese philosophical text written around 500 BC in China.
For a moment I wondered whether I was reading advaita philosophy, Upanishads or buddhist philosophy..even had my doubts on the translation and had therefore downloaded another translation.
I never thought Taoism has such similarities with indian philosophy..it' s difficult to tell whether indian thinkers influenced chinese or the other way round given the period it was written in.
But the sad part is modern day chinese have abandoned such wisdom.
Having said that it could very well be chinese travelers took the indian philosophy to china and spread that knowledge....it's highly unlikely to have so much similarities accidentally.
 
They're one of the most advanced civilizations on earth at this moment in time

I think they're more than fine, becoming fanta cans would have made them just another India
 
Never. Buddha's ideology is divine ideology and not influenced by anyone. He founded and established the dharma without any influence.
 
To be able to achieve inner peace, to understand oneself, the functioning of our mind, self awakening are more important than external development...no matter how much advanced technology one may have at one disposal, without inner peace all that is just trash...
 
What can you expect out of Hindus? You copied Hinduism from Taoism just like you copied your constitution from the British. You guys simple lack intellect and ingenuity to create your own.
 
Different perspective on life I guess no one can judge but by world happiness index Chinese are happier than Indians even Pakistanis are happier

That means in both atheist and Islamic society you find more happiness in life
More so in athiesm

So clearly this inner peace idea is a little vauge with many things needed in a society to make it a happy society
 
