Are buddhist and hindu( upanishads) philosophy influenced by Taoism?

Last night I was reading tao te ching, a chinese philosophical text written around 500 BC in China.

For a moment I wondered whether I was reading advaita philosophy, Upanishads or buddhist philosophy..even had my doubts on the translation and had therefore downloaded another translation.

I never thought Taoism has such similarities with indian philosophy..it' s difficult to tell whether indian thinkers influenced chinese or the other way round given the period it was written in.

But the sad part is modern day chinese have abandoned such wisdom.

Having said that it could very well be chinese travelers took the indian philosophy to china and spread that knowledge....it's highly unlikely to have so much similarities accidentally.