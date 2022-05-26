Are Birth Control Tablets really necessary to take?

My wife complains and feels that the Birth Control medication she is taking is resulting in her putting on weight and causing Hormonal changes in her body and even leading her to feel Low, depressed. She also feels that long term reliance on Birth Control Medication can even lead to infertility down the line which is why she is requesting my permission to get off them.



One can use protection but it kills the fun of sex in bed if relied upon in the long run. One advice I have received from a friend is to just keep track of my wife's monthly cycle i.e. periods and that usually women have very low chances of getting pregnant in the first ten days after their periods.



Others have suggested using the IUD but that has the risks of resulting in infections and even PCOS.



Thought I would get everyone's opinion on this topic.