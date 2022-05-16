What's new

Are Bangladeshis finally united in their hatred of BNP and AL and one man band parties?

May 13, 2022
I grew up in a clan that was 50-50 split between BNP and AL.

My childhood scared by listening to halfwits of my clan debating the merits of these odious political entities.

Even in the exclusively white region of England - I could not escape these buggers!

I hope BNP is already dead!
And AL dies with Hasina.

Of course I don’t want BangaBandhobi to ever die!

All the other one man band political parties are even more odious!

I would like free and fair elections at local level. E.g. mayoralty

With Hasina as dictator for life.

As PDF shows, south Asians are incapable of civilised debate. Without which democracy is not viable.
 
