This question doesn't need much explanations. PAKISTAN has been founded as a Muslim homeland based on the two nation throry. Millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives for the foundation of this Muslim homeland. We are also by constitution, an Islamic Republic which also provides guaranteed protections to all non Muslim citizens of other faiths. There is a condition though. All citizens must accept Pakistan as an Islamic Republic in order to be protected by the constitution.

How about people who do not accept Pakistan as an Islamic Republic and believe in atheist/secular ideologies? Are they really loyal to our founding principles and sovereignty ? Are they still entitled to remain the citizen of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ? Don't they pose serious national security threats to our country ?

We must answer these existantial questions. There is no economy without clearly defined sovereignty. People who propose alternative ideologies such as secular/atheist and ethnic nationalism, they are clear and present danger to the national security of Pakistan. They will not hesitate to collaborate with foreign powers to undermine the national security. Government security apparatus must deal with these dangerous people accordingly.

