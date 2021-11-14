What's new

Are aliens among us? Michio Kaku on UFOs and China-US space race

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,819
-4
1,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Are aliens among us? Michio Kaku on UFOs and China-US space race

From UFOs to hypersonic weapons and China in space, American theoretical physicist and futurist Michio Kaku covers it all in the fourth episode of Talking Post with SCMP chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo. Nothing is off limits for the co-founder of string field theory and author of the new book The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything.




@KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote
Are we alien hybrids? 👽
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom