Are aliens among us? Michio Kaku on UFOs and China-US space race

From UFOs to hypersonic weapons and China in space, American theoretical physicist and futurist Michio Kaku covers it all in the fourth episode of Talking Post with SCMP chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo. Nothing is off limits for the co-founder of string field theory and author of the new book The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything.Are we alien hybrids?