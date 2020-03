Defeating S400 is piece of cake in today's technology.

You can make it redundant by lots of means. for example;



1- By sabotage.

This is the best old style method to make any system ineffective by destroying it through sabotage. Remember what happened to our Orion. So the planning of how to sabotage should be on the list. Keeping the intel on enemies sites location is the start.

2- Swarm of Drones.

We should be looking to develop smart bomblets carrying and launching small drones like British coming project "Tempest". Pakistan should be seriously considering such technologies in their coming project "Azm".

3- More conventional matters of "Jamming" and "confusing" etc.

There should be at least one or if possible more than one method should be develop in this regard. We should have different aces up our sleeves.

