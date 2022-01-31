Architects of Ancient Arabia..Al Ula Old Town to mysterious Mustatils

The discovery of the lost civilizations are stunning .. making Saudi Arabia one of first cradle civilization of mankind on Earth... Alula is incredible, re-writing the History of Our Ancient Civilization..One key figure in the Sumerian stories of beginnings of humans on Earth was Alalu. He was appointed commander of the first outpost on Earth which was Sumer (Sumeria). In The Lost Book of Enki..The history of al Ula is also told in the quran saying "those who lived in alula were granted with mighty strength" They built all of the houses, temples and statues with their bare hands.