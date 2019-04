Archeologists Discover Traces of a Second Missing City at Bazira

Dr. Luca added that the lower city, known as Bazira or Beira, was abandoned after a disastrous earthquake in the third century. The newly unearthed city was known as Vajirasthana, according to an inscription found on the top of the Ghwandai. Vajirasthana means the fortified place of Bazira.



The head of the archaeological mission also said that the most evident and meaningful remains of the citadel are: a fire temple and a Hindu Shahi fortress, both having the same age as that of a Hindu Shahi temple discovered in 1988 at the top of Ghwandai.



The archaeologists discovered evidence of the Ghaznavid period along with the evidence of a Medieval Dardic village (dated to 12th to 15th century AD). The village was eventually occupied by the Yousafzai tribe.



Local and foreign tourists have begun visiting the newly discovered site.



Via: Dawn





Ambreen Shabbir