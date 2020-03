I would not have posted on this thread; the incident fills me with fury, and I am under medical advice to avoid all stress. This post is to explain some arcana of the bigots who rule us now, thanks to an uncomprehending electorate.



The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Yediyurappa, has been in and out of the BJP. He was very prominent the first time they came to power in that state, then fell out of favour, left the BJP, formed his own political party, and finally returned penitent to the party. On this occasion of ministry-making, he has been given very clear signals that he is on probation, deviation from the party line will not be tolerated. It created waves when he failed to get appointments with the Jack-Sprat-and-his-wife duo who rule in New Delhi now, in spite of being CM of an important state.



In recent months, there has been one Modi-like act of bizarre misuse of power after another. The one immediately before this was the razing of an entire settlement of squatters (they had no land title, lived in zinc-sheet, cardboard and sacking huts and had no water or drainage) on the grounds that someone, somewhere had complained to a mid-level corporation official about their being Bangladeshis (=Muslim illegal immigrant). The whole settlement, the majority of whose occupants could produce documentation making it clear that they were Indian citizens, was wiped out in a few hours, with strong police support.



And now this.



This particular offender is setting out to be more royalist than the king. Not that it does much good to the sufferers of his Tughlaq-shahi to know what precise wrinkle in his relationship with the BJP and with the RSS brings out these unspeakably illegal actions. The fact is that he is getting away with everything.

