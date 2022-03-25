What's new

Archaeologists in Egypt Have Uncovered Five 4,000-Year-Old Tombs

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,624
1
677
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

~​

Archaeologists in Egypt Have Uncovered Five 4,000-Year-Old Tombs

Belonging to Inner Members of the Pharaonic Circle


The walls of the tombs are lined with hieroglyphs depicting sacred animals, urns, and symbols of the afterlife.



GettyImages-1239327356-1024x683.jpeg


Archaeologists working at the sprawling ancient necropolis of Saqqara in Egypt just outside Cairo have unearthed five ancient tombs that are over 4,000 years old.

Some of the tombs date back to Egypt’s Old Kingdom (2700 B.C. to 2200 B.C.), while others come the century that followed, which is known as the First Intermediate Period.

Each tomb holds the corpses of regional rulers, priests, and senior palace officials, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

“All of those five tombs are well-painted, well-decorated,” explained Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, in an unveiling on March 18, according to the Associated Press.


The event marked the first time the general public has been invited to the newly discovered site.

GettyImages-1239352652.jpeg


Though scholars have been working at the site since last September, the tombs were discovered only earlier this month near the Step Pyramid of Djoser.

Accessing them requires a deep descent through burial shafts, the walls of which are lined with well-preserved hieroglyphs depicting sacred animals, urns, and symbols of the afterlife. At last weekend’s event, reporters were lowered down with a wooden winch.

Also discovered in the tombs were wooden figurines, pottery, and wooden and limestone coffins.

Saqqara has yielded numerous discoveries in recent years as Egypt continues to pour money into digs as part of a broader effort to boost the tourism industry.

The sector, which had only just started to recover from the pandemic, has been hit hard by the war between Russia and Ukraine, as visitors from those two countries constitute as much as one third of total visitors to Egypt.

news.artnet.com

Archaeologists in Egypt Have Uncovered Five 4,000-Year-Old Tombs Belonging to Inner Members of the Pharaonic Circle

The walls of the tombs are lined with hieroglyphs depicting sacred animals, urns, and symbols of the afterlife.
news.artnet.com news.artnet.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mista
Could cosmic rays unlock the secret tomb of China’s Qin Shi Huang guarded by terracotta warriors?
Replies
0
Views
303
Mista
Mista
vostok
Silver Artifact Found in Scythian Barrow in Central Russia
Replies
2
Views
440
vostok
vostok
sammuel
Netflix's first Arabic production ignites moral outrage in Egypt
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Kailash Kumar
Egypt denies destroying ancient Islamic cemeteries to build bridge
Replies
1
Views
447
Timur
Timur
L
Pakistan’s trove of ancient treasures, lost civilizations and hidden relics
Replies
0
Views
238
Last starfighter
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom