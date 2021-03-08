ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

safari2021
The world's leading steel and mining company ArcelorMittal will invest more than ₹50,000 crore in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday, a day after its executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal called on him.
"All industrialists from India and abroad, including Lakshmi Mittal, are coming to Gujarat for making investment as they count Gujarat as the best (investment) destination. Lakshmi Mittal came to meet me yesterday (Saturday). He told me that he will make an investment of more than ₹50,000 crore in Gujarat in the coming days," Rupani told reporters.
During his trip to Gujarat, Mittal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia in the state on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, adding that it was a courtesy visit.
Mittal also met the Dy CM andthe CM at Vidhan Sabha.
"On Saturday, when PM Modi was in Gujarat, Mittal paid him a courtesyvisit," Patel said.
He said Mittal talked about his proposed contribution for making Gujarat as an industrial leader during his discussion with the deputy CM and the CM.
ArcelorMittal to invest over ₹50,000 crore in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani
