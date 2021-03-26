Aramco announces the discovery of 7 new fields and affirms that it will continue to increase production to the level of 13 million barrels per day

24 March 2021Saudi Aramco revealed that the exploration work resulted in the discovery of 7 new fields and a new reservoir during the year 2020, including three crude oil fields, including one unconventional discovery, and three fields, including two unconventional discoveries, and one unconventional reservoir. An unconventional field that contains oil and gas reservoirs. In addition, Saudi Aramco obtained approvals to develop the unconventional Jafurah gas field in the Eastern Province in February 2020 .Saudi Aramco expects to continue preparing engineering details to implement government directives to increase the maximum sustainable production capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels per day during the year 2021.It added that, through the exploration program, the company continued its efforts to achieve strategic goals and other goals related to increasing the Kingdom's reserves of crude oil and non-associated gas located in the ground. The program is in line with the principles of strategic value creation aimed at achieving the highest possible level of profitability and reducing research and development costs in the future by exploring high-value premium crude oil and accelerating the pace of exploration and identification programs for gas using infrastructure.