araib Atta is grateful for all the love she's gotten for her Oscar and BAFTA nominations

VFX artist Laraib Atta is grateful for all the love she's gotten for her Oscar and BAFTA nominations
IMAGES STAFF
Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi's daughter's team was recently nominated for a visual effects Oscar for No Time To Die.
Photo: Laraib Atta/Instagram
Laraib Atta's is a name that has been on many people's lips for her recent Oscar and BAFTA nominations as part of the visual effects team for James Bond film No Time To Die. The Hollywood VFX artist may be legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi's daughter but she's carved out a name for herself — some of her work includes movies The Chronicles of Narnia, Godzilla and X-Men: Days of Future Past. After an influx of congratulations, she took to her Instagram to thank everyone.
"Thank you EVERYONE for all your support and kind messages I have been receiving. The Oscar and BAFTA nomination for #notimetodie is for the whole marvellous team that I worked with. I am so humbled and honoured to work with such magnificent people at #dneg. Special shout out to Rob who I worked with on the show. Thank you once again!! Love you all. If I am not responding it’s because I am overwhelmed by so many messages," she captioned the post.
The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, posted the nomination list on Feb 8.
Atta also took to YouTube to thank people for all the "kind messages and support" they'd sent her way for the nominations. The artist gave a special shoutout to her brother and mother for "always being the guiding force" and supporting her throughout her life.
Esakhelvi was also quick to congratulate his daughter. "Laraib beta aik baar phir tum nein mera naam fakher se boland kia. Salamat raho [Laraib, my daughter, once again you've made me proud. Stay blessed.]"
The artist previously told Images she's been part of several projects like commercials, TV series, music videos and feature films. The Nike football commercial, Olympics promotions and Disney commercials are some of the examples she stated. She also mentioned some TV series she'd worked on for British television like BBC, Sky and ITV.
Atta had said due to the volume of projects offered to her from the UK, USA and Canada, she hadn't gotten the chance to work on a project of that level in Pakistan but hoped to work on some good projects here in the future when the opportunity arises.
VFX artist Laraib Atta is grateful for all the love she's gotten for her Oscar and BAFTA nominations
Legendary singer Attaullah Esakhelvi's daughter's team was recently nominated for a visual effects Oscar for No Time To Die.
images.dawn.com