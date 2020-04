Calling it a revolt is going too far but it should not be news that Arab governments and the Arab people (street) do not tolerate people who spit in the same bowl that they eat from. In other words people who live in the GCC yet abuse Arab hospitality while insulting Islam, Muslims and Arabs in the process.



Arresting/deporting such troublemakers, Indian or non-Indian, is an obligation and for instance Pakistani brothers living in the GCC and noticing illegal behavior from say Indians, should be reporting it to the authorities and they will deal with the problem very effectively.



Unfortunately the UAE has not always been active enough in combating such behavior from various expat communities.







Not only Hindu extremists. If you ask me this should include everyone that is visibly hostile/spreading hatred against Islam, Muslims and Arabs. This insane hatred is not solely limited to Indian Hindus. It is even found in people of a Muslim background.

