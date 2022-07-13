What's new

Arabs lose faith in Western democracy to deliver economic stability: BBC

2022071187bb9035c2e04ed496afe9a19c41b235_d7f1ae90-17a5-49ef-b2fd-6a72316fd505.jpg


A protester breaking into the U.S. Capitol building is captured on a screenshot in a video feed from NBC news seen in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
There's a growing perception that Western democracy is not a perfect form of government, and it won't fix everything, Michael Robbins, director of the Arab Barometer, was quoted as saying.

LONDON, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Arabs are losing faith in Western democracy to deliver economic stability across the Middle East and North Africa, the BBC reported on Sunday, citing a latest survey.

More than half of the 23,000 people interviewed across the region by the Arab Barometer network agree with the statement that an economy is weak under a Western democratic system, the report said.

There's a growing perception that Western democracy is not a perfect form of government, and it won't fix everything, the report cited Michael Robbins, director of the Arab Barometer, a research network based at Princeton University which worked with universities and polling organizations in the Middle East and North Africa to conduct the survey between late 2021 and spring 2022, as saying.

"What we see across the region is people going hungry, people need bread, people are frustrated with the systems that they have," Robbins said. Most respondents don't expect the economic situation in their country will improve in the next few years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547225082744881152
 
It’s a complete fallacy to link democracy with economic prosperity and the propaganda that democracy can fix everything is beyond absurd to begin with. Only the most brainwashed would believe that.
 
The correct form/way of life was given by the holy Prophet(pbuh) 1400 yrs ago.
But yeah go ahead with interest-based democracy…….good luck when you’re up against Almighty Allah. Dumb arabs as usual, wake up 200 yrs later to realize
 
Democracy is interest based?
 
It has nothing to do with democracy or communism, but rather rule of law and the right environment for investment. Reality, in the ME and Africa few families (mostly dictators) control all the wealth and levers of power which basically makes rest of the country worthless.
 

