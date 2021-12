Arabs (Hijazis and Yemenis mainly) in Indonesia (Arab-Indonesians - 5 million + population)

The SC said: If you go to Indonesia, you will get the best massage in the world..So some friends told me..

And you are right that was what I meant by strengthening ties on all levels.. both Indonesia and Malaysia are quite industrialised and both are working hard to advance..yes indeed they are on the right track and win/win projects between Arabs (mainly the GCC but others also) are already implemented while other projects are being worked out.. Click to expand...

Indonesia is a beautiful country (there can be no doubt about that) with very hospitable and friendly people.About that massage thing, is that not mostly a Thai speciality or am I wrong here?Just joking.Definitely. Both those countries (not including tiny and oil-rich Brunei here) have done tremendously well lately.Exactly. However it should not be limited to the GCC despite the somewhat closer ties (Yemen, Hijaz etc.) but extended to the entire Arab world. In particular the likes of Iraq, Egypt etc.We need to adopt a similar policy in regards to South Asia, Sahel, East Africa (Swahili coastline in particular), Horn of Africa, Latin America, the Arab diaspora in the West (which I believe is somehow ignored or at least neglected - should not be the case considering the huge number) and other regions of the world. The immediate neighborhood should take priority for obvious reasons but the worldview should not be limited or clouded. I believe that it is essential to forge close bonds to peoples and nations that we have historic ties to. Whether those nations are majority Muslim or not should not be alpha and omega. For instance I would not mind much closer ties with the likes of Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy etc. After all those countries are direct neighbors with whom we have many ties to (historic) as well on several fronts.However I want to emphasis, in particular, the importance of focusing on developing regions (similarly as the Arab world) with large and growing populations (once again similar to our part of the world) such as South East Asia, South Asia, Africa, Latin America, China etc. This is where the future is located and being located between Asia, Africa and Europe (basically the geographic center of the world) we should take advantage of all this in particular given all the deep historical ties with those various regions.I know that history is not everything but history can be used as a powerful tool in order to forge, restore or increase current political relations and for raising awareness among various populations.BTW if I am not wrong we have an Arab-South East Asian mixture on this very forum (PDF). Talk about the world being a small place. @mahatir I believe, is half Emirati and half Malaysian if I am not wrong. It would be interesting to hear his views and see if he is able to add something additional to this thread.