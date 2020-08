Pakistan is one of the DUMBEST NATIONS IN HISTORY for not realising this was going to happen.



Had Pakistan showed some fkin common sense instead of listening to antisemitic uneducated mullahs, Pakistan could have short circuited India's grand scheme 10 years ago by befriending Israel.



Turkey treats Israel pragmatically, without emotion, befriending them as and when it suits them.



Yet Pakistan has dug a hole for itself when it could easily have been friendly towards a powerful nation that has more in common with Pakistan than we choose to acknowledge.



Pakistan could plausibly have also done something to help the Palestinians in this way also.



Part of the current UAE-Israel rapprochement specifically includes a stay on the west bank annexation. Quite simply, what decades of belligerence couldn't achieve was achieved in an instant by a hand of friendship.



Aesop wrote a fable millennia ago about the sun and the north wind. I suggest everyone who cares about the Palestinians go and read that fable and realise that belligerence towards Israel achieved nothing for the Palestinians.



Of course, there's no point now. The window of opportunity has been missed and Israel has been bollywoodised already. Pakistan is stuck where it is.



I need that head banging a brick wall emoji.

Click to expand...