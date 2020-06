As you know since the Turkey begin to support Libya against putschist Haftar. Turkey has been at the focus. Some Arab countries regimes critisized Turkey's actions. Not only in Libya but even in East Mediterranean by siding with Greece.I have seen some comments from Turkish and Pakistanis in this forum that are generalizing Arabs and criticizing them, even insulting them in some occasions. First of all you have to remember that you have to criticize their regimes not Arab people themselves. When you look at the UAE and Saudi Arabia they are both ruled by monarchs and Egypt is being ruled by a putschist dictator.There are many Arab people that are supporting Turkey in the 500 million Arab world, even in the countries like Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia despite of their regimes. In this regard, i will put support messages from Arab people to Turkey whenever i encounter it online.So, my request is; just make the distinguishment between Arab people and their regime.