The pillars of Arab Nationalism/Pan Islamic Solidarity

In order to understand the modern age , attack on Arab Psychology , goes back to 70's when the Arab Men came together to defeat Israel in the Epic 73 War to Free Sanai



Followed up with a Oil Embargo the world was shaken up with the Simple demand of Arab (Pan Arabism) to point world's attention on Palestinian issue







King Faisal

Started the Saudi Economic revolution, present in Pan Arabism and Pro Islamic Cause

Anwaar Sadaat

Achievement:

Defeated Israeli forces to retake Suez Canal and Sanai Peninsula

Hafiz Al Assad

Legendary Leader for Syrian People , and Pro Palestine Man

Lead initiatives to help promote Palestinian cause



Formed the Coalition with Egypt in 1973 Wars

Qaddafi

Prior to his character was assassinated by Western Media Qaddafi was a prominent leader to promote Arab nation's cause and a Pro Palestinians Leader

Freedom Fighter YASIR AL ARAFAT

Born in Occupied regions and thru his determination a symbol of Freedom for Palestine



Saddam Hussain



for Colonial powers to come kill Arab men

Kept control of Shia/Sunni country with Kurds, Prominent supporter of Arab support for Palestine and often was involved with ideas of freedom for Palestine. Only mistake got involved in war with Iran which weakened his country's military for Colonial powers to come kill Arab men

Bhutto

(Pakistani Pro Islamic Solidarity )

Omar Mukhtar (Not part of the 70's Leaders) but still a massive Freedom Icon in Arab world against Imperialism

Since 1973 ~ there was a international push to figure out how to Weaken the strong Arab Block compromising of multiple Arab Countries

Egypt

Libya

Syria

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Turkey (While not Arab but Pro Islam, their own leadership was targeted for assassination year or so back)









So what is going in on this region ?



King Faisal :

Assassinated

Saddat : Assassinated by Proxy

Saddam Hussein

: Assassinated via Rigged Jury

Yasser Arafat : Nuclear poisoning

Bhutto :

Assassinated

by court order

Gadaffi : Assassinated by Proxy

Syria : Operation ISIS/KURD to depopulate Syria

Turkey : Operation ISIS/KURD and attempted coup









So the whole Operation did not happened over 1-2 year it has been active for 45 years



We see bigger Islamic countries like Turkey / Iran / Pakistan / Egypt constantly now being thrown in mix as well as we approach the mid point of this plan



Egypt (Anti Government demonstrations)

Pakistan (PTM/War in Afghanistan/Internationally supported Gorillas)

Turkey (Kurd Rebels)

Syria (Internationally supported Gorillas)