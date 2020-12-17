Arab States Support Cairo, Khartoum over GERD Dispute with Ethiopia

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 07:30The Egyptian and Sudanese Air Forces carrying out a number of intensive training activities Wednesday (Egyptian Army)Cairo - Mohammed Abdo Hassanein, Marwa SabriEgypt and Sudan received support from a number of Arab countries regarding the dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).The regional support came following recent statements by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi defending his country’s right to River Nile water.In his remarks, Sisi warned that “no one can prejudice Egypt’s right to River Nile waters.”He also warned that any prejudice to this is a “red line”, and will have an impact on the stability of the entire region.Both Egypt and Sudan are calling for a binding agreement with Ethiopia regarding filling and operating the massive dam, which requires a quartet mediation by the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and the US, a proposal rejected by Addis Ababa.For its part, Saudi Arabia confirmed its support for Egypt and Sudan and said that their water security is an integral part of Arab security.The Kingdom also confirmed its “support for any efforts that contribute to ending the Renaissance Dam issue and take into account the interests of all parties.”Also, Kuwait expressed its solidarity with Egypt and Sudan in their relentless efforts to maintain regional stability and to solve the crisis of filling and operating the dam. Kuwait said that the water security of both countries is an integral part of Arab national security.The Kingdom of Bahrain further voiced its solidarity with Egypt in preserving its national and water security.Also, the Yemeni government expressed its support for Egypt in its endeavor to find a just solution to the GERD issue. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, in a statement, the importance of not taking any unilateral steps in this regard.A statement issued by Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted Egypt’s efforts through dialogue and negotiations, in a way that achieves stability for the region and preserves the interests of all parties.The UAE also called for the continuation of the diplomatic dialogue to end disagreements over the GERD.The UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry said that the constructive diplomatic dialogue and fruitful talks must continue to overcome differences over GERD between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.In the same context, the Arab Parliament expressed its full solidarity with Egypt and Sudan in ensuring their legitimate rights to their share of River Nile water and resolving the Ethiopian dam issue.It stressed its categorical rejection of any unilateral Ethiopian measures regarding the massive dam and access to water. It also called on Ethiopia to move away from its policy of imposing a fait accompli, which may lead to an escalation of the crisis and an increase in regional tension.Ethiopia’s ambassador to Cairo Markos Tekle Rike said on Wednesday that the talks between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan over the GERD will resume soon.In a press conference at the Ethiopian embassy in Cairo, Rike said that the talks will continue under the auspices of the African Union to discuss an agreement that satisfies all parties.The ambassador added that Addis Ababa is keen on solving differences peacefully.