I saw some Pakistanis support Xinjiang separatism and want Xinjiang to become another country just because Uighurs are Muslims, I wonder if they ever thought about what Pakistan can get if Xinjiang were a country, Will Uighur side with Pakistan or with India like all Pakistan's Muslim neighbors do, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, but one thing is for sure, Xinjiang will be as poor as Afghanistan due to its harsh land and weather, Pakistan will lose its border with China thus the vital supply route karakoram highway will cease to exist, Pakistan will lose constant supoort from China in military, economy and international geopolitics, is that really the thing Pakistan wants? Do they really trust that their Muslim brothers will risk their neck to help them when the country is in crisis? India of course would love to see that happen.

Click to expand...