Arab Parliament praises KSA's Hajj facilities The Arab Parliament congratulated the Saudi Government in providing the excellent services to the pilgrims. (SPA) ARAB NEWS August 24, 2018 More than 2.3 million pilgrims were provided with excellent services JEDDAH: The speaker of the Arab Parliament congratulated the Saudi government on the success of this year’s Hajj season. Dr. Mishaal Al-Salami expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted and facilities provided to pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, comfort, security and safety. Palestinian Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Yousef Adais also congratulated Saudi Arabia and lauded its services to pilgrims. Sheikh Dr. Naji Aloosh, head of the Lebanese International Center for Research and Studies, lauded projects in Makkah and the holy sites, and the services provided to pilgrims. Yemen’s Minister of Awqaf and Guidance Ahmed Attiyah thanked the Saudi leadership and people for the facilities provided to pilgrims, particularly those from his country. http://www.arabnews.com/node/1361486/saudi-arabia ‘Exceptional’, says WHO chief on work of Saudi health services during Hajj The World Health Organization has praised the services provided by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia to the Hajj pilgrims. (AFP) Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Friday, 24 August 2018 Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has praised the services provided by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia to the Hajj pilgrims and the great efforts exerted to care for them and maintain their health, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). In a tweet on his official Twitter account, he congratulated the Ministry of Health on its successful Hajj season, describing its work as “exceptional” during the pilgrimage season this year. https://english.alarabiya.net/en/Ne...rk-of-Saudi-health-services-during-Hajj-.html