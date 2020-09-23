What's new

Arab 'Normalization' With Israel Needs To Be CANCELLED!

obj 705A said:
whatever you say pajeet, you phully sapport Israel we get it.
I fully support peace between Palestinians and Israelis

Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace, coexistence

Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace, coexistence By TOBIAS SIEGAL MAY 22, 2021 21:52 Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (photo credit: STANDING TOGETHER) Protesters voiced support for the recent ceasefire...
Norwegian said:
I fully support peace between Palestinians and Israelis

What you want is like finding a needle in a landfill. Not going to happen. You have a better chance fucking a midget.

To much bad blood 🩸and possibility of an icebreaker isn’t there. Solution is to go back to the ‘60s borders and remove settlements which Israelis will never do and Palestinians will not accept anything else. Only a total war can provide the solution. All other talk is just hitting the bush for nothing.
 
Norwegian said:
I fully support peace between Palestinians and Israelis

A majority of Israeli aren't interested in your peace
 
