KARACHI: Pakistan could double its fruit and vegetable exports to Arab Gulf countries that have banned imports from India due to an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, said Waheed Ahmed, vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

On May 30, Kuwait followed the UAE and Bahrain in banning fruit and vegetable imports from India until further notice.

Indian media report that the virus outbreak has so far claimed 18 lives, while nearly 1,945 people are under medical supervision.

“Pakistan already has a presence in Middle Eastern markets, and following the ban on Indian products, exports could double depending on demand and our capacity to meet that demand,” Ahmed told Arab News.

Click to expand...