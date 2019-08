Well the post is silly .

But you cannot see Arabs as a role of the leadership among Muslims . They have the two holy cities and awful lot of money that they spend to advance their interest and buy influence . But frankly I have not seen them as leaders of the Islamic world . They have never taken the responsibility of Islamic world while the Islamic world is burning. Heck they cannot even save their Arab brethern isreal.

Turks are natural born leaders of the Islamic world . They have been the leaders for so long era , that despite being westernised they feel for the islamic world and the desire to be the leader once again is still there somewhere.

Pakistanis have always wanted to be the champion or leader of Muslim world or Atleast unite them. What Pakistanis don't understand is they can't do nothing unless they stand on their two flimsy feet . Pakistanis have this desire to be the leaders to the islamic world and they well can be but after sorting out our own mess .

