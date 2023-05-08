What's new

Arab League to re-admit Bashar al-Assad's Syria after more than a decade of isolation

Arab League to re-admit Bashar al-Assad's Syria after more than a decade of isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2023.
08 May 2023

Arab League states moved on Sunday to reinstate Syria to the 22-nation bloc, in effect ending President Bashar al-Assad’s decade of regional isolation in defiance of US warnings.​

The decision was unanimous, Hossam Zaki, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general, told Bloomberg. The move, taken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo, caps months of diplomatic efforts to restore ties and a flurry of high-level visits and phone calls.
It may be formalised at an Arab League heads of state summit taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
Established more than 80 years ago, the Arab League wields little political heft on the global stage, but the measure carries symbolic weight.
Syria was suspended from the bloc in response to Bashar’s brutal crackdown on opponents after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. China and Russia blocked attempts to sanction Assad at the UN Security Council, prompting the US and European Union to impose unilateral restrictions against him, his government and his supporters.
With backing from Russia, Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Bashar was able to survive the country’s ensuing civil war.
His restoration to the Arab fold reflects a broader political shift unfolding in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia is increasingly flexing its economic muscle and seeking to cement its role as regional power broker.
As well as working to reintegrate Syria, the Gulf kingdom has been trying to bring about a cease-fire in Sudan and, with Chinese mediation, has restored ties with Persian Gulf rival Iran.

The Arab League decision to disregard US reservations reflects America’s waning influence in the oil-exporting region, and a growing willingness among allies to forge their own political path and build stronger strategic ties with US rivals.

It could also be a win for Iran and Russia, which have supported Assad militarily but need regional help to rehabilitate him diplomatically and eventually help rebuild a country shattered by a war that’s displaced millions.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told the gathering that it remained imperative to find a political solution to end the crisis in Syria and allow all refugees to return.
(With assistance from Omar Tamo and Lin Noueihed.)
There have been pro-Roman/anti-Persian Arabs and pro-Persian/anti-Roman Arabs since the rivalry between East Roman and Persian Empires in the Middle East. That hasn't changed.
 
3 million Uighur in education camps? No surprise beijing agree with this move
What do you expect Beijing to do? Give shelter to headchoppers?

We have seen traitors like you who gave Kosovo to NATO on a golden plate. They tried to provide NATO terrorists with a geopolitical victory in Chechen and Xinjiang. They were almost voctorious in Libya and Sudan but in west Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, there are strong forces to resist.

American world order is dead, maybe that is why you are so butthurt.
 
What do you expect Beijing to do? Give shelter to headchoppers?

We have seen traitors like you who gave Kosovo to NATO on a golden plate. They tried to provide NATO terrorists with a geopolitical victory in Chechen and Xinjiang. They were almost voctorious in Libya and Sudan but in west Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, there are strong forces to resist.

American world order is dead, maybe that is why you are so butthurt.
Do you talk nonsense all of the time or just when it suits your narrative? Every country you claim to be a victim is in fact a brutal aggressor both domestically and internationally.
 
Do you talk nonsense all of the time or just when it suits your narrative? Every country you claim to be a victim is in fact a brutal aggressor both domestically and internationally.
I do not deny the massacre on people of Kosovo but west worshipping traitors like you sacrificed their victims for western goals. Muslims died for American expansion, still Al-Qaeda is in close contact with CIA and it is most probable that they will be used to target KSA. The same way that they destabilized Islamic countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Each and everyone of you traitors deserve to be hanged in public for your betrayal.
 
I do not deny the massacre on people of Kosovo but west worshipping traitors like you sacrificed their victims for western goals. Muslims died for American expansion, still Al-Qaeda is in close contact with CIA and it is most probable that they will be used to target KSA. The same way that they destabilized Islamic countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Each and everyone of you traitors deserve to be hanged in public for your betrayal.
I’m Not seeking conflict okay! What utter BS you keep saying about me I have yet to hear one ounce of Truth coming out your mouth. just lies and lies and lies again, Stop supporting likes of Assad is a despotic monster killed million of his own peoples stay in power
 
The only finger being shown here is by you to PDF rules by changing the title of the thread from the correct one in the story upon which the OP is based. Shame on you for foisting your prejudices on all of us by the false and fabricated title.

Mods, please pay attention to such violations now sadly becoming more prevalent.

@Jango @LeGenD @waz @blain2 or anyone still interested in maintaining PDF standards. Thank you.
 
I do not deny the massacre on people of Kosovo but west worshipping traitors like you sacrificed their victims for western goals. Muslims died for American expansion, still Al-Qaeda is in close contact with CIA and it is most probable that they will be used to target KSA. The same way that they destabilized Islamic countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Each and everyone of you traitors deserve to be hanged in public for your betrayal.
Look, you have the right to express your views but you need to stop branding people as west worshipping traitors and learn to convey your perspective in a better way.

And from where the claim of Al-Qaeda being in close contact with CIA stem from? Post information that makes sense.

I understand that Iran and US are not on good terms with each other but take this war to Iranian platforms.

WE allow Freedom of Expression but PDF has rules in place for good reason.

