Arab League officials see different Xinjiang from the one portrayed by West

The group visited a number of locations in Xinjiang and said that the region does not match what is portrayed by Western media

CGTNA delegation of diplomats and officials from the Arab League and its Secretariat visit the old town of Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 31, 2023. /XinhuaA delegation of diplomats and officials from the Arab League and its Secretariat said that they witnessed a different Xinjiang from the one that has been portrayed by Western media.After attending the 18th senior officials' meeting and the 7th senior official-level strategic political dialogue of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, thevisited northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Friday.and it boasts harmony and stability, a rapidly growing economy and a colorful and prosperous culture, with residents living and working in peace and contentment.While visiting an exhibition on Xinjiang's anti-terrorism and deradicalization work in Urumqi, the regional capital, the delegation hailed Xinjiang's remarkable achievements in respecting and safeguarding human rights.Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, director-general of the Department of Asian and African Affairs under theMinistry of Foreign Affairs, said that China has made constructive contributions to the fight against terrorism and extremism. International cooperation on counter-terrorism should be strengthened, including the exchange of information and experience, he said.A delegation of diplomats and officials from the Arab League and its Secretariat visit a workshop making traditional ethnic musical instruments in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 31, 2023. /XinhuaThe delegation visited the Id Kah Mosque and the old town of Kashgar, some 1,500 kilometers southwest of Urumqi.an ancient Silk Road city with a history of over 2,000 years.The Chinese government has made huge efforts to renovate the old town and preserve its wonderful cultural heritage, and all these efforts and achievements are impressive, he said.The delegation also visited the Urumqi International Land Port Area. Xinjiang has done well in all its undertakings and its infrastructure is complete, totally surpassing expectations, said Mohamed Moustafa Kamal Mohamed.Mohammed Haj Ibrahim said the changes taking place in Xinjiang haveSource(s): Xinhua News Agency