Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI

Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh

24th November 2020



Arab Republic of Egypt - Armed Forces has joined a Major Arab League - Military Command - Training Exercise involving Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Armed Forces; Arab Emirates - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Urdun - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Bahrain - Armed Forces & Republic of Sudan - Armed Forces.



Arab League - Military Command - Training Exercises - Saif Al-Arab - Combat Activities will Continue until 26th November 2020 at Arab Republic of Egypt - Muḥāfaẓah Maṭrūḥ - Military Base & Arab Republic of Egypt - Northern Military Region - Naval Command - Training Base.



Over recent days, Arab League - Military Command - Forces & Arab League - Military Command - Equipment of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Armed Forces; Arab Emirates - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Urdun - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Bahrain - Armed Forces & Republic of Sudan - Armed Forces have been arriving at Arab Republic of Egypt - Air Bases & Arab Republic of Egypt - Naval Bases under strict Precautionary Measures taken to stop the Spread of Conventional Weapons; Biological Weapons & Chemical Weapons Pandemic along with the Collaborated Visual Identification - 2019 Network.



Arab League - Military Command - Training Exercises - Saif Al-Arab is aimed at bringing the Arab League - Military Command - Joint Forces together to meet the Necessary Operational Standards required to Manage Hostilities in Coordination between



Arab League - Military Command - Naval Forces - Equipment; ,



Arab League - Military Command - Air Force - Equipment;



Arab League - Military Command - Land Forces - Equipment.



Arab League - Military Command - Training Exercises - Saif Al-Arab is one of the Most Sophisticated Military Exercises in the Arab World, and Works on Developing and Consolidating the Foundations of Military Cooperation while Honing Joint Work between Arab Republic of Egypt - Armed Forces and those of Arab League - Member Countries in using Technologically advanced Weapons and Equipment.



The First Stages of training include Holding a Coordination Conference between Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Armed Forces; Arab Emirates - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Urdun - Armed Forces; Kingdom of Bahrain - Armed Forces & Republic of Sudan - Armed Forces to Unify Concepts and Transfer Training Expertise, as well as Theoretical and Practical Lectures to Implement Planned tasks to Achieve Maximum Benefit for the forces taking part.



Arab Republic of Egypt - Security & Defense Advisory Board - Senior Strategist - Retired Major General Samir Farag said that Arab League - Military Command - Joint Military - Training Activities would act as a “Deterrent Message” to those who sought to harm Arab Republic of Egypt & Arab League - Member Countries - National Security.



Arab Republic of Egypt - Security & Defense Advisory Board - Senior Strategist - Retired Major General Samir Farag added that this was the First Time that Republic of Sudan had participated in Arab League - Military Command - Joint Military Training of this kind.