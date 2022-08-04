What's new

Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis. Syria and Iran condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,187
-12
91,517
Country
China
Location
China

Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis. Syria and Iran condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan​


TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 08:35 pm

China on Wednesday started a series of naval-air joint military drills around the Taiwan island as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own

The Arab League declared its support for China on Tuesday as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan.

The league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly adhering to the one-China principle," according to Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, reports The New Arab.

The remarks came in a phone call between the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki and Liao Liqiang, China's ambassador to Cairo and Plenipotentiary to the Arab League, Doha News reported.

Syria and Iran also condemned Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Damascus called it a "an act of hostility which doesn't abide by international laws, and does not respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China," according to state-run news agency SANA.

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle, noting that it follows the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 of 1971.

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing, reports China Daily.

On 25 October, 1971, the UNGA passed Resolution 2758 which recognizes that the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) are the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations.

The resolution also recognizes the PRC is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

China on Wednesday started a series of naval-air joint military drills around the Taiwan island as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Beijing warned of "consequences" in response to Pelosi's visit, adding that six exclusion zones surrounding Taiwan will be used to facilitate live-fire military drills.

Shortly after Pelosi left, China began conducting military drills in six areas surrounding Taiwan that would later end on Sunday, as China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The drills include live firing on waters and airspace around Taipei, with 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles already launched in waters around the island. The last time China fired missiles into waters around Taiwan was in 1996, reuters reported.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.

www.tbsnews.net

Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis

China on Wednesday started a series of naval-air joint military drills around the Taiwan island as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,187
-12
91,517
Country
China
Location
China

Kazakhstan Firmly Committed to ‘One China’ Policy on Taiwan, Says Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson​

BY STAFF REPORT in INTERNATIONAL on 4 AUGUST 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan supports Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy on the issue of Taiwan and views the island as an inalienable part of China’s territory, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyrov said on Aug. 4, the Kazinform news agency reports.

mid.jpg

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry building in Nur-Sultan.

According to him, Kazakhstan stands for the observance of the existing norms of international law and the United Nations Charter and in this case, adherence to the UN General Assembly Resolution No. 2758 as of 1971. The resolution passed on Oct. 25, 1971, recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.

“The visits of official delegations of foreign countries to Taiwan should be agreed upon with the authorities of the People’s Republic of China,” said Smadiyarov.

astanatimes.com

Kazakhstan Firmly Committed to ‘One China’ Policy on Taiwan, Says Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson - The Astana Times

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan supports Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy on the issue of Taiwan and views the island as an inalienable part of China’s territory, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyrov said on Aug. 4, the Kazinform news agency reports. According to him, Kazakhstan stands...
astanatimes.com astanatimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,187
-12
91,517
Country
China
Location
China

UN reiterates support for one-China principle

un_antonio_guterres.jpg

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan.

04 August, 2022, 09:05 pm

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing, reports China Daily.

On 25 Oct , 1971, the UNGA passed the resolution recognizing the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the only lawful representatives of China to the UN.

The resolution also recognizes the PRC is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Arab League on Tuesday also declared its support for China.
The league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly adhering to the one-China principle," according to Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, reports The New Arab.

The remarks came in a phone call between the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki and Liao Liqiang, China's ambassador to Cairo and Plenipotentiary to the Arab League, Doha News reported.

China announced drills in six locations surrounding Taiwan soon after House Speaker Pelosi - a veteran China critic and the third most senior US politician - landed in Taipei on Tuesday night.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.

www.tbsnews.net

UN reiterates support for one-China principle

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan. "Our position is very clear.
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,187
-12
91,517
Country
China
Location
China

Philippines maintains One-China policy amid rising tensions in Taiwan Strait​


By MICHAELA DEL CALLAR

Published August 4, 2022 6:05pm\

The Philippines on Thursday expressed its commitment to adhere to the One-China policy amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taipei this week.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippines "is concerned with the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, just north of the Philippines," as it called for continuing dialogue among concerned parties.

"The Philippines adheres to the One-China policy," the DFA said. "The Philippines urges restraint by all parties concerned. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail."

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles added that the Philippines' position on the One-China principle has not changed.

"Our answer is that we have not changed that," she told reporters.

Manila's statement comes after Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian appealed to the Philippines to "strictly abide" by the One-China policy.

"The One-China principle is an international consensus and universally recognized basic norm governing international relations. It is also the political foundation of China-Philippines relations," Huang said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is our hope that the Philippine side will strictly abide by the One-China principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations."

www.gmanetwork.com

Philippines maintains One-China policy amid rising tensions in Taiwan Strait

The Philippines on Thursday expressed its commitment to adhere to the One-China policy amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taipei this week.
www.gmanetwork.com www.gmanetwork.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Questions mount over whether Pelosi's Taiwan trip is worth the consequences
Replies
0
Views
29
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Bill Longley
Nancy pelosi's Taiwan visit and American dilemma
Replies
0
Views
155
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Zarvan
Don’t say we didn’t warn you – Symposium of China’s top think tank sends classic, pre-war warning to provocative Pelosi
Replies
0
Views
246
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
332
Views
8K
letsrock
L
B
Beijing appreciates Bangladesh’s one-China policy
Replies
0
Views
33
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom