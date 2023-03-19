Arab diplomat allegedly rapes Pakistani girl inside his embassy.

mangochutney said:

Googling the above headline just shows this

Not point scoring



Saudi diplomat accused of raping two maids uses immunity to leave India Indian foreign ministry says official departed freely as Nepali servant tells how alarm was raised, leading to their escape from captivity and abuse

Not saying it’s untrue but Pakistanis have big mouths and nothing stays quiet here , especially news of this magnitude .



If true . Storm the Arabs house drag him out and broadcast he’s lynching on al-jazeera live Nothing in mainstream news ?Googling the above headline just shows thisNot point scoringNot saying it’s untrue but Pakistanis have big mouths and nothing stays quiet here , especially news of this magnitude .If true . Storm the Arabs house drag him out and broadcast he’s lynching on al-jazeera live Click to expand...

You won't find such news because do you expect PDM and the military to go viral? The PDM and military are begging for a few billion dollars from Arab nations.We cannot rule out anything and I say that it likely happened. Of course they will hush it up.