This happened while Pakistan leadership loyal to Iran is on official visit of KSA and exactly present in and around Jeddah, at the time of attack.
I think MBS took a great deal of risk meeting Imran Khan in person.
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed three armed drones and a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Khamis Mushayt and Jazan in the south of the Kingdom. The coalition said it would take “necessary operational measures” to...
